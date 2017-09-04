App
Sep 04, 2017 02:20 PM IST

Ashish Polyplas' AGM on September 11, 2017

The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is convened on Monday the 11th September 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Ahmedabad textile Mills Association (ATMA) Hall, Ashram Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad: 380009. Notice convening the Meeting along with Audited Financial statements are sent to all eligible shareholders.

The E.Voting process for the company will start at 9.00 A.M. on 7th September

Ashish Polyplas' AGM on September 11, 2017
The 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is convened on Monday the 11th September 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Ahmedabad textile Mills Association (ATMA) Hall, Ashram Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad: 380009. Notice convening the Meeting along with Audited Financial statements are sent to all eligible shareholders.

The E.Voting process for the company will start at 9.00 A.M. on 7th September 2017 and will close at 5.00 P.M. on the 10th September 2017. The E.voting portal is www.evotingindia.com

The Record date (Cutt-off) date for uploading of ROM is 4th September 2017 and the Book closure dates for the purpose of AGM is 5th September 2017 to 11th September 2017.

