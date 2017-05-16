App
May 15, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AshirwadCapital's board meeting on May 30, 2017

The Meeting of Board of Directors of Ashirwad Capital is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.

The Meeting of Board of Directors of Ashirwad Capital Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.

