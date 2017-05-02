App
May 02, 2017 01:39 PM IST

Ashika Credit: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 30th April 2017 has approved the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015.

Ashika Credit: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, the 30th April 2017 has inter alia considered and taken on record the following: 1) Approved the Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015. A copy of the said Financial Results along with Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the company is attached herewith. Further note that Statutory Auditor of the company has expressed an unqualified audit opinion in this regard, a declaration to the effect is enclosed herewith. 2) Not to recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March 2017. 3) On recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration committee and subject to approval of shareholder, Board recommended revision in tenure of appointment of Mr Pawan Jain as Whole Time Director designated as Executive Chairman to 3 years effective from 01.11.2016 instead of 5 years as approved earlier in the Board meeting held on 29.10.2016.Source : BSE

