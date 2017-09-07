Sep 07, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ashika Credit: Outcome of AGM
The 24th AGM of the Company has been duly convened and held on Thursday, 07.09.2017 at registered office of the company , Kolkata at 11:30 A.M
In this regard, please find enclosed the following:
1.The gist of proceedings of the 24th AGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015
2.Annual Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI LODR
Further the Scrutinizer Report along with consolidated Voting Results (Ballot papers & remote - e-voting) shall be forwarded separately on declaration of voting results in the specified format as prescribed under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.Source : BSE
