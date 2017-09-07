Ashika Credit: Outcome of AGM

The 24th AGM of the Company has been duly convened and held on Thursday, 07.09.2017 at registered office of the company , Kolkata at 11:30 A.MIn this regard, please find enclosed the following:1.The gist of proceedings of the 24th AGM pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 20152.Annual Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, duly approved and adopted by the Members of the Company.Further the Scrutinizer Report along with consolidated Voting Results (Ballot papers & remote - e-voting) shall be forwarded separately on declaration of voting results in the specified format as prescribed under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.Source : BSE