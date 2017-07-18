Ashika Credit's Board meeting held on July 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 27th day of July 2017 at 11.30 A.M. onwards at the registered office of the company at Trinity, 226/1, A.J.C. Bose Road, 7th floor, Kolkata- 700020 to consider, record and approve inter alia the following:1.The Un-Audited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.2.And other matter with the permission of the chair.Source : BSE