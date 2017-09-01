Ashiana Ispat: Outcome of AGM

As per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had provided remote e-voting facility to its shareholders for voting on the business transacted at 25th AGM held on Thursday 31st day of August, 2017. The Company had appointed M/s Bir Shankar & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and voting at AGMIn this regard, please find the following enclosed:1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 31ST August, 2017 at 09.30 A.M at A-1116, Phase-III, RIICO Industrial Area, Bhiwadi, Alwar, Rajasthan.2. Voting results as required under Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE