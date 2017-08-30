App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashiana Housing: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform you that, all the resolutions proposed before the members in the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 28th August, 2017 have been passed.

Ashiana Housing: Outcome of AGM
Sub: Intimation Regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting

Security Code: 523716

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing and Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is to inform you that, all the resolutions proposed before the members in the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 28th August, 2017 have been passed.

Please find attached herewith the certified true copy of the combined Voting Results.

You are requested to kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.

Thanking you,
For Ashiana Housing Limited


Nitin Sharma
(Company Secretary)

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

