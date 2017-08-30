Aug 30, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ashiana Housing: Outcome of AGM
This is to inform you that, all the resolutions proposed before the members in the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 28th August, 2017 have been passed.
Sub: Intimation Regarding Outcome of Annual General Meeting
Security Code: 523716
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing and Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This is to inform you that, all the resolutions proposed before the members in the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 28th August, 2017 have been passed.
Please find attached herewith the certified true copy of the combined Voting Results.
You are requested to kindly acknowledge receipt of the same.
Thanking you,
For Ashiana Housing Limited
Nitin Sharma
(Company Secretary)
Source : BSE
