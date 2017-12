Ashapura Intimates Fashion's AGM on December 29, 2017

Notice of 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday,29th December, 2017 at Kohinoor Banquet Hall at Kohinoor Corner, Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Opp Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar (West), Mumbai - 400 025 at 12.00 Noon.Source : BSE