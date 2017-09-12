Asahi Songwon Colors: Outcome of AGM

Asahi Songwon Colors Limited submits outcome of 27th Annual General Meeting of members of the Company held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 'Asahi House', 13, Aaryans Corporate Park, Nr. Shilaj Railway Crossing, Thaltej, Ahmedabad - 380059 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE