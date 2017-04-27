Apr 27, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Asahi Songwon's board meeting on May 26, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2017.
