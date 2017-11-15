Asahi Songwon Colors - Outcome of board meeting

Asahi Songwon Colors has informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 14, 2017 has considered, approved and taken on record un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Asahi Songwon Colors has informed that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 14, 2017 has considered, approved and taken on record un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE