May 15, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asahi India's board to consider Dividend

Asahi India Glass has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.

Asahi India Glass Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017 to, inter alia, consider and approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

