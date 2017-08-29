App
Aug 28, 2017 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aryaman Fin Ser's appoints V. N. Purohit & Co as statutory auditors

We wish to inform you that, the Directors have at their Board Meeting held today approved (subject to approval of members of the Company) for appointment of M/s V. N. Purohit & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm No.304040E), as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [SEBI Listing Regulation], we wish to inform you that, the Directors have at their Board Meeting held today approved (subject to approval of members of the Company) for appointment of M/s V. N. Purohit & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm No.304040E), as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a tenor of five years i.e. to hold office from the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM, scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017, till the conclusion of the Fourteenth AGM of the Company, subject to ratification of their appointment at every subsequent AGM. The brief profile of M/s V. N. Purohit & Co. is attached as Annexure.Source : BSE

