May 04, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arvind SmartSpaces to consider dividend
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any.
