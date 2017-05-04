May 04, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arvind Smart's board meeting on May 12, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 12th May, 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended on 31st March,2017.
