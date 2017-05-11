May 11, 2017 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arvind recommends dividend
Arvind Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend at 24 percent i.e. Rs. 2.40 per equity share of Rs.10 each of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017.
