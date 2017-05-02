May 02, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arvind's board meeting on May 11, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on 11th May, 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended on 31st March,2017.
