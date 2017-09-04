App
Sep 04, 2017 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aruna Hotels' AGM on September 28, 2017

With reference to the subject cited above, we would like to inform you that the 55th Annual General Meeting of our Company is proposed to be held on 28.09.2017 (Thursday ) at 'Youth Hostel' 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar Chennai – 600 020 and the book closure of the Company will be from 22.09.2017 to 28.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the year 2016-17.

For your kind information please.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

