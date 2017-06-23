Aruna Hotels' board meeting on June 30, 2017

It is hereby intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Aruna Hotels Limited will be held on 30.06.2017 (Friday) at 4.00 p.m., at Rani Building, 86 E.V.R High Road ,Chennai -600007, to Consider and approve the appointment Shri Ajay Shukla as Company Secretary &Compliance officer In place of Shri.Balaji Gandla, along with other normal business.Source : BSE