Aruna Hotels' AGM on September 28, 2017

we would like to inform you that the 55th Annual General Meeting of our Company is proposed to be held on 28.09.2017 (Thursday ) at 'Youth Hostel' 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Chennai – 600 020 and the book closure of the Company will be from 22.09.2017 to 28.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the year 2016-17.For your kind information please.Source : BSE