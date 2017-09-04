Sep 04, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aruna Hotels' AGM on September 28, 2017
we would like to inform you that the 55th Annual General Meeting of our Company is proposed to be held on 28.09.2017 (Thursday ) at 'Youth Hostel' 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Chennai – 600 020 and the book closure of the Company will be from 22.09.2017 to 28.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the year 2016-17.
For your kind information please.
we would like to inform you that the 55th Annual General Meeting of our Company is proposed to be held on 28.09.2017 (Thursday ) at 'Youth Hostel' 2nd Avenue, Indira Nagar, Chennai – 600 020 and the book closure of the Company will be from 22.09.2017 to 28.09.2017 (both days inclusive) for the year 2016-17.
For your kind information please.
Source : BSE
For your kind information please.
Source : BSE