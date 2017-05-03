Artson Engg: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, the 02nd day of May, 2017,have inter-alia: 1.Taken on record the audited financial statements of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.Approved, the increase in the Borrowing powers of the Company form Rs. 75 Crores to Rs. 125 Crores, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3.Taken on records, the resignation tendered by Mr. Rajesh Mandale, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 4.Appointed Mr. Balaji Sethuraman, as the Chief financial Officer of the Company. 5.Approved the closure of the Company's manufacturing unit located at Asanbani, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. 6.Approved the appointment of Mr. Nikhil Naniwadekar as the Manager in terms of the Companies Act 2013 This disclosure is made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. The audited financial statements for the fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2017 are enclosed herewith your information and record. The same will be made available on the Company's website www.artson.net. Kindly take the same on your records.Source : BSE