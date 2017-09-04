Artemis Global's AGM on September 27, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of the Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Artemis Global Life Sciences Limited ('the Company') schedule to be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Tivoli Garden, Resort Hotel, Chhattarpur Hills, Chhattarpur, New Delhi-110074.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE