Artefact Projects' board meeting held on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2017Source : BSE