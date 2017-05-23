Artefact: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, inter alia, approved the followings: a. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. b. Recommendation to the members of the Company, appointment of M/s. Banthia Damani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Nagpur (FRN: 122293W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. c. Change in Registered Office Address of the Company from 'Artefact Towers', 54/3, Chhatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur – 440 015 to Block No. 107, Fourth Floor, 'Artefact Towers', 54/3, Chhatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur – 440015.Source : BSE