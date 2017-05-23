May 23, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Artefact: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held today May 23, 2017.
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 23, 2017, inter alia, approved the followings: a. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. b. Recommendation to the members of the Company, appointment of M/s. Banthia Damani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Nagpur (FRN: 122293W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. c. Change in Registered Office Address of the Company from 'Artefact Towers', 54/3, Chhatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur – 440 015 to Block No. 107, Fourth Floor, 'Artefact Towers', 54/3, Chhatrapati Square, Wardha Road, Nagpur – 440015.Source : BSE