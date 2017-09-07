Sep 07, 2017 09:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Artefact's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017.
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE