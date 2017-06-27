Artech Power: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting inter-alia transacted and approved the following agenda of the meeting as under, which were approved by the board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today, that commenced at 03.00 pm and concluded at 04.00 pm.;1.Approved the Appointment of Mr. Hiten Shah (DIN: 05267139) as Independent Additional Director of the Company. Enclosed herewith the brief profile of Mr. Hiten Shah.2.Approved the Resignation of Mr. S K Radhakrishnan (DIN: 06477373) as Independent Director of the Company.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE