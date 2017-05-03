App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARSS Infra's appoints Kumar Sharma as independent director

this is to inform to your good-self that term of appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, Independent Director of the company, who was appointed as Independent Director in the board of the company for a period of two years w.e.f 4th May, 2015.

ARSS Infra's appoints Kumar Sharma as independent director
In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform to your good-self that term of appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, Independent Director of the company (who was appointed as Independent Director in the board of the company for a period of two years w.e.f 4th May, 2015 till 3rd May, 2017) gets completed today i.e. on 3rd May, 2017. The same is for your kind information and necessary record.Source : BSE

