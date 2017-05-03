ARSS Infra's appoints Kumar Sharma as independent director

In compliance of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform to your good-self that term of appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, Independent Director of the company (who was appointed as Independent Director in the board of the company for a period of two years w.e.f 4th May, 2015 till 3rd May, 2017) gets completed today i.e. on 3rd May, 2017. The same is for your kind information and necessary record.Source : BSE