ARSS Infra gets work order worth Rs 15.78 crore

This is to intimate that a work order amounting to Rs.15.78 Crores namely 'Jagdalpur - Koraut Doubling: Supplying, transporting and stacking of 90,000 cum of contractor's hard stone machine crushed Track Ballast as per Railway specifications between Ambagaon - Khadapa stations (from Km.270.40 to Km.244.00) on KK line of WAT Division of East Coast Railway ' has been awarded in favour one of our Joint Venture (JV) named 'ARSS-LGPPL (JV)' by by East Coast Railway on 24th August,2017 copy of which was received by us on 30th August, 2017Source : BSE