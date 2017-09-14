ARSS Infra's board meeting held June 30, 2017

Dear Sir/ Madam,This is to intimate to your good-self that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i. e on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at registered office of the company. Board of directors considered and approved Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along-with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon.Further, please find the attached signed copy of Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company (by Managing Director) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along-with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.The same is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE