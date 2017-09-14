App
Sep 14, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ARSS Infra's board meeting held June 30, 2017

This is to intimate to your good-self that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i. e on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at registered office of the company.

Dear Sir/ Madam,
This is to intimate to your good-self that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i. e on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at registered office of the company. Board of directors considered and approved Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along-with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon.
Further, please find the attached signed copy of Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company (by Managing Director) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 along-with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.
The same is for your kind information and record.
Source : BSE
