Arshiya: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended Deptember 30, 2017.
Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2017.
Arshiya is in the Transport & Logistics sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,534.43 crore.The company management includes Ajay S Mittal - Chairman & Managing Director, Archana A Mittal - Joint Managing Director, Ashish Bairagra - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Rishabh Shah - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Mukesh Kacker - Ind. Non-Executive Director. Source : BSE