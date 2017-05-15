Arrow Textiles: Outcome of board meeting

With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the LODR, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 15th May, 2017 have considered the following matters: 1.Adoption and approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. (Copies of Audited Financial Results adopted and approved by the Board of Directors are enclosed herewith along with Auditors Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) d). 2.Recommendation of Dividend @ 15 % i.e. Re. 1.5/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3.Approved the appointment of M/s. M H S & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18,subject to approval of the members in the ensuing general meeting in place of current statutory auditors M/s. Amit Desai & Co, Chartered Accountants, whose term expires as per the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder. Brief profile of M/s M H S & ASSOCIATES ('MHS') is given under: M H S & ASSOCIATES was constituted on August 1, 2015. The Firm is registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India having Registration No. 141079W. The firm is proprietorship concern of Mr. Mayur H. Shah who has relevant experience of 5 years. 4.Approved the Appointment of Ms. Deepika Pandey as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect. Brief Profile of Ms. Deepika Pandey is given as under: Ms. Deepika Pandey is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and has completed B.com from the University of Mumbai in the year 2013. Before joining the Company she was associated with Daman Hospitality Private Limited as Company Secretary from December, 2015 to March, 2017. The Board meeting concluded at 03.15 P.M. You are requested to take the above on record & oblige.Source : BSE