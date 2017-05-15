Arrow Textiles recommends dividend

Arrow Textiles Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2017, inter alia, has recommendation of Dividend @ 15 % i.e. Re. 1.5/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE