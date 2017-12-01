Arrow Textiles' board meeting rescheduled

Intimation for Rescheduling of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations 2015 on Monday, 11th December, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE