Sep 04, 2017 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arrow Textiles' board meeting on September 12, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017Source : BSE