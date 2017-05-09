App
May 09, 2017 01:09 PM IST

Aroni Commercials: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on 09th May, 2017 has considered and fixed the record date as 22nd May, 2017, for determining the list of the equity shareholders of M/s. Aroni Commercials Limited to whom the equity of the M/s. Saraswati Commercial (India) Limited will be issued as per terms of Scheme of Amalgamation.Source : BSE

