Arman Holdings' board meeting on December 13, 2017

This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the company on 13th December, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the 2nd Quarter and Half ended on 30th September 2017.Source : BSE