Sep 04, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arman Holdings' board meeting on September 13, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the company on 13th September, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. inter-alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June 2017.
