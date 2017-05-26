May 26, 2017 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arman Financial: Outcome of board meeting
The Board has recommended dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (10%) per share, subject to approval of shareholder in ensuing AGM.
1.Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended on 31.03.2017 along with Auditors report.
2.Statement of Assets & Liability for the year ended on 31.03.2017.
Source : BSE
