May 26, 2017 11:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arman Financial's board recommends dividend
Arman Financial Services has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, has recommended dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (10%) per share, subject to approval of shareholder in ensuing AGM.
