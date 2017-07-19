Jul 19, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arman Financial's board meeting held on August 05, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 05th August, 2017 to consider & approve the unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30.06.2017
Source : BSE
