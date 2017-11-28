Aris International's board meeting on December 07, 2017

Board Meeting Intimation

Aris Int is in the Miscellaneous sector.

The company management includes Pawankumar Srigopal Tibrewal - Managing Director, Ramesh Mishra - Director, Avinash Tiwari - Independent Director, Laxmi Raju Nadam - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531677.

Its Registered office is at 129-B, Ansa Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Saki Naka,,Andheri (E), Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400072.

Their Registrars are Maheshwari Datamatics (P) Ltd.Source : BSE