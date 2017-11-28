Aris International's board meeting on December 07, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Board meeting of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, is scheduled to be held on December 07, 2017 at the registered office of the Company.
Board Meeting Intimation
Aris Int is in the Miscellaneous sector.
The company management includes Pawankumar Srigopal Tibrewal - Managing Director, Ramesh Mishra - Director, Avinash Tiwari - Independent Director, Laxmi Raju Nadam - Independent Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531677.
Its Registered office is at 129-B, Ansa Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Saki Naka,,Andheri (E), Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400072.Their Registrars are Maheshwari Datamatics (P) Ltd.Source : BSE