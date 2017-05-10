Aris Int board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017

The Board meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 at 3.00 P.M at the registered office of the company to inter alia consider Audited Financial results of the company for the Year ended 31st March, 2017; Trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the above reason and for specified persons from Monday, 15th May, 2017 to Monday, 22nd May, 2017 (inclusive of both days).Source : BSE