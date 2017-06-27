App
Jun 27, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arihant Tournes: Outcome of board meeting

The Board had approved the appointment of Ms. Karthyayani Narayanan Kutty as an Additional Director and designated as Non-Executive Independent Director June 27, 2017.

Arihant Tournes: Outcome of board meeting
1)Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board had approved the appointment of Ms. Karthyayani Narayanan Kutty as an Additional Director and designated as Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 27th June, 2017, to hold office upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Ms. Karthyayani Narayanan Kutty, appointment as Independent Director is subject to approval of shareholders and the terms of office shall be decided by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. This may kindly be take note of pursuant to Regulation 30 of the (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and a brief profile are enclosed as Annexure – A.

2)Ms. Kalpita Sawant, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company had resigned from the directorship of the Company as well as various committees of the Board in which she was member w.e.f. 27th June, 2017 and board appreciated her valuable contribution as a director of the Company.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

