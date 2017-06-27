Arihant Superstructures' board meeting on June 29, 2017

App
Jun 27, 2017 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shorter Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th June, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. at its Registered Office.

Shorter Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th June, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. at its Registered Office to transact the following business:
1.Pursuant to regulation 29(1)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to discuss and consider the matter of raising of funds.
2.To discuss and consider the matter of revised Remuneration of Managing Director, KMP & Senior Management.
3.To finalize the Calendar of Event and Postal Ballot Notice.
4.To consider and approve the appointment of CS Rachana Shambang as a Scrutinizer for Postal Ballot.

The Exchange is further requested to note that the Trading Window for the purpose of the said Board Meeting will remain close from Monday 26th June, 2017 to Saturday 1st July, 2017.
Source : BSE

