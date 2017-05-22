May 22, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arihant Foundations' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to intimate you that, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the following business: 1. To consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE