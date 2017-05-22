App
May 22, 2017 01:12 PM IST

Arihant Foundations' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Arihant Foundations' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is to intimate you that, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company, Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the following business: 1. To consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

