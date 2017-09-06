App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arihant Foundations' AGM scheduled on September 22, 2017

The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at 'Arihant Tiara', Plot No. 2B, TCNS Garden, Nandambakkam,Chennai- 600089. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book will remain closed from 16.09.2017 to 22.09.2017 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the Financial year, 2016-17.

Arihant Foundations' AGM scheduled on September 22, 2017
The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at 'Arihant Tiara', Plot No. 2B, TCNS Garden, Nandambakkam,Chennai- 600089. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book will remain closed from 16.09.2017 to 22.09.2017 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the Financial year, 2016-17.The Company has engaged the services of CDSL to provide the e-voting facility. The communication relating to e-voting inter alia containing User Id and password along with a copy of the Notice convening the meeting has been dispatched to the members on August 30, 2017.The remote e-voting facility shall commence on 19th September, 2017 at 9 AM and ends on 21st September, 2017 at 5 PM (IST). The remote e voting shall not be allowed beyond the said date and time.The cut-off date is September 15,2017. Mrs. G. Subhasree, Practicing Company Secretary, Chennai as a scrutinizer for conducting the AGM Voting process.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.