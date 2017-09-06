Arihant Foundations' AGM scheduled on September 22, 2017

The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at 'Arihant Tiara', Plot No. 2B, TCNS Garden, Nandambakkam,Chennai- 600089. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book will remain closed from 16.09.2017 to 22.09.2017 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting for the Financial year, 2016-17.The Company has engaged the services of CDSL to provide the e-voting facility. The communication relating to e-voting inter alia containing User Id and password along with a copy of the Notice convening the meeting has been dispatched to the members on August 30, 2017.The remote e-voting facility shall commence on 19th September, 2017 at 9 AM and ends on 21st September, 2017 at 5 PM (IST). The remote e voting shall not be allowed beyond the said date and time.The cut-off date is September 15,2017. Mrs. G. Subhasree, Practicing Company Secretary, Chennai as a scrutinizer for conducting the AGM Voting process.Source : BSE