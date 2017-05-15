App
Stocks
May 15, 2017 03:22 PM IST

Arihant Capital to consider dividend

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider, recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17 if any on the equity share of the Company.

Further, for the above purpose and as per the Company's Internal Code of Conducts for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain close for Specified Persons from May 18, 2017 till the completion of 48 hours from the results are made available to public on May 27, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

