Aug 28, 2017 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Arihant Capital's board meeting on September 9, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 09th September, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 and to transact other incidental & ancillary matters.Source : BSE