May 22, 2017 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aries Agro's board meeting on May 30, 2017
We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, apart from other regular items in Agenda, to transact the following items:1.Approval of Audited Accounts (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Consideration and Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17. Further please be informed that the Trading Window for Trading in the Company's Shares by all the Directors, Officers, Designated Employees and all Employees shall remain closed from 22nd May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) on account of declaration of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017 as well as Consideration and Recommendation of Dividend. The Trading Window will remain open from 2nd June, 2017.Source : BSE

