Arfin India recommends bonus issue

Arfin India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September10, 2017 has, subject to further approval of members of the Company, recommended issuance of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by Capitalization of its reserves in the ratio of 2(Two) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every 1(One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ratio of 2:1) held by the members as on 'Record date' to be fixed hereafter for the purpose.The Company will also seek the approval of members of the Company inter alia for increase in authorized share capital of the Company, if required.Source : BSE