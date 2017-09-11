App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 07:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arfin India recommends bonus issue

Arfin India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September10, 2017 has, subject to further approval of members of the Company, recommended issuance of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by Capitalization of its reserves in the ratio of 2(Two) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every 1(One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/

Arfin India recommends bonus issue
Arfin India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September10, 2017 has, subject to further approval of members of the Company, recommended issuance of Bonus Shares to the members of the Company by Capitalization of its reserves in the ratio of 2(Two) bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up for every 1(One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up (i.e. in the ratio of 2:1) held by the members as on 'Record date' to be fixed hereafter for the purpose.

The Company will also seek the approval of members of the Company inter alia for increase in authorized share capital of the Company, if required.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.